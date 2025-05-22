PAG ropes in fourth co-investor for big-ticket India deal
PAG ropes in fourth co-investor for big-ticket India deal

By Aman Malik

  • 22 May 2025
PAG ropes in fourth co-investor for big-ticket India deal

Asia-Pacific-focused private equity firm PAG, which manages more than $3 billion in assets in India, has brought on board a new co-investor for a big-ticket control-oriented transaction that it sealed earlier this year.  The Hong Kong-headquartered PE firm, whose India portfolio includes Nuvama Wealth Management, Sekhmet Pharmaventures and Acme Formulation, has ......

