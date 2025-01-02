Packaging firm Pravesha plans to go public after PE talks turn sour

Premium Credit: VCCircle

Hyderabad-based packaging company Pravesha Industries is considering the possibility of floating an initial public offering after its talks with private equity investors didn't materialise due to a “valuation mismatch”, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. The company is in the process of hiring investment bankers to launch its IPO ......