Oorja Energy, Jiraaf backer Capital A floats second VC fund

Premium Ankit Kedia, founder and lead investor, Capital A

Capital A, a venture capital firm led by Ankit Kedia, who was previously the promoter and director at plastic packaging solutions Manjushree Technopack Ltd, has floated its second fund. The firm, which focuses on early-stage investments, has filed its papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a category ......