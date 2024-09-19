Oorja Energy, Jiraaf backer Capital A floats second VC fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Oorja Energy, Jiraaf backer Capital A floats second VC fund

Oorja Energy, Jiraaf backer Capital A floats second VC fund

By Malvika Maloo

  • 19 Sep 2024
Premium
Oorja Energy, Jiraaf backer Capital A floats second VC fund
Ankit Kedia, founder and lead investor, Capital A

Capital A, a venture capital firm led by Ankit Kedia, who was previously the promoter and director at plastic packaging solutions Manjushree Technopack Ltd, has floated its second fund.   The firm, which focuses on early-stage investments, has filed its papers with Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) for a category ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Oorja Energy, Jiraaf backer Capital A floats second VC fund

Finance

Oorja Energy, Jiraaf backer Capital A floats second VC fund

Qatar Investment Authority expands into Australia, Korea and Southeast Asia

Finance

Qatar Investment Authority expands into Australia, Korea and Southeast Asia

WestBridge Capital anchors first close of z21 Ventures' second fund

Finance

WestBridge Capital anchors first close of z21 Ventures' second fund

Premium
Women-focused AWE gets new LP for maiden India fund

Finance

Women-focused AWE gets new LP for maiden India fund

PJT Partners to buy Dubai-based advisory firm in Middle East push

Finance

PJT Partners to buy Dubai-based advisory firm in Middle East push

Premium
Former TPG NewQuest exec floats PE fund for growth-stage bets

Finance

Former TPG NewQuest exec floats PE fund for growth-stage bets

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW