ONGC unit buys clean energy firm PTC Energy for $106 mn

ONGC's logo along a roadside in Ahmedabad | Credit: Reuters/Amit Dave

Indian oil explorer Oil and Natural Gas Corp said on Tuesday its unit acquired clean energy firm PTC Energy for 9.25 billion Indian rupees ($106.02 million) as the company looks to ramp up its green energy portfolio.

Context

PTC Energy has operational wind generation capacity of 288 megawatts located at seven locations across three Indian states. It posted a revenue of 3.22 billion rupees in fiscal year 2024

Advertisement

Why is it important

India has committed to setting up 500 GW of non-fossil fuel electricity generation capacity by 2030, but is still falling short of its previously set target to add 175 GW by 2022.

ONGC, via its unit ONGC Green, is aiming to achieve 10 GW renewable energy portfolio by 2030. In February, ONGC and its joint venture NTPC Green Energy acquired Ayana Renewable Power, which operates solar and wind plants valued at $2.3 billion.

Advertisement

Share article on Leave Your Comments