Omidyar, MGA Ventures, others write seed cheque to Presolv360

Edgecraft Solutions Pvt Ltd, which operates online dispute resolution platform Presolv360, on Wednesday said it has raised seed money of $1.08 million (around Rs 8 crore) from

ADVERTISEMENT

MGA Ventures (Ashra Family Office), Omidyar Network India, with Inspira Enterprises, M Pallonji, Jeena and Co., Fine Fragrances, among other angel investors.

The company plans to use the fundraise for developing and integrating newer technologies and team expansion across tech, data and business development.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by Bhaven Shah, Namita Shah, and Aman Sanghavi, Presolv360’s platform allows enterprises to resolve disputes with their stakeholders out-of-court.

It offers customised smart case management, workflow automation, data-driven insights, blockchain-based validation, digital tools, among others.

“ODR not only provides disputing parties a fair chance to resolve their disputes online from anywhere across the world, but it also ensures greater participation resulting in higher settlements, trust-building and satisfaction.

Today, far more people have access to technology than access to conventional dispute resolution systems, and Presolv360’s ODR platform creates a level-playing field that catalyses inclusion and has strategic benefits for all stakeholders that gain from efficient and effective resolutions achieved in record time, said Bhaven Shah, Co-Founder, Presolv360.

Sarvaank Associates advised and assisted Presolv360 on the transaction.