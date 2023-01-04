Ola Electric to introduce subscription plans

Ola Electric, an electric automobile manufacturing company, is planning to launch service subscriptions next week. Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO of Ola Electric took it to Twitter to announce the service subscription plans. However, he did not provide much information on these plans as of now. He has also asked in his tweet about what sort of benefits would the customers like to avail.

Bhavish Aggarwal, the CEO ofola-electric-reveals-its-roadmap-for-india-plans-6-new-vehciles-11672293322313.html" rel="noopener noreferrer" target="_blank"> Ola Electric has tweeted recently, “Launching service subscription plans next week. What benefits would you like to see in the plans?" Interestingly, some users did reply to his tweet by suggesting that the company should introduce replacement of spare parts, battery and software upgrades on annual plans and more.

Meanwhile, the EV manufacturer is currently planning to bring six new electric vehicles in India, reveals the Founder of the company. Bhavish Aggarwal, Founder of Ola Electric stated that the company will bring these products for the Indian market in near future.

The manufacturer’s product pipelines suggest that in 2023, there will be a mass-market scooter such as the S1 Air. Then for 2024, the company will introduce a premium motorcycle (cruisers, sports, adventurer and road-bikes) along with a mass-market motorbike. In 2025, Ola Electric plans to launch a premium car and then a premium SUV. However, the manufacturer stated that the vehicle should launch in 2024 and may be in 2025, the manufacturer will start the deliveries of the same. Finally, for 2026, the company will bring a new mass-market car.

So far, the EV maker has S1 and S1 Pro in its line-up. Ola Electric is now gearing up to start the production and deliveries of its next product which is the S1 Air. It was launched earlier in the year. The company will commence the deliveries of S1 Air in April 2023.

The company has also announced new year gifts such as an Ola T-shirt for the customers who send them a video with their Ola S1 having fun with MoveOS 3 party mode. Additionally, the best videos will get a chance to be shown in the final video collection of Ola.

