Oister Global closes debut secondaries fund, launches second vehicle
By Malvika Maloo

  • 24 Oct 2025
Sandeep Sinha, co-chief executive, Oister Global

Homegrown financial-services company Oister Global, which partnered with San Francisco-based Tribe Capital for its secondaries-focused strategy geared toward the Indian private market, has launched its successor fund after closing and deploying the first one, a top executive told VCCircle.  The two firms had launched ACE Fund I, a category II alternative ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

