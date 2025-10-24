Oister Global closes debut secondaries fund, launches second vehicle

Premium Sandeep Sinha, co-chief executive, Oister Global

Homegrown financial-services company Oister Global, which partnered with San Francisco-based Tribe Capital for its secondaries-focused strategy geared toward the Indian private market, has launched its successor fund after closing and deploying the first one, a top executive told VCCircle. The two firms had launched ACE Fund I, a category II alternative ......