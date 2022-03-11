Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Nykaa-backer Lighthouse bets $27 mn on gifting platform
Photo Credit: Pixabay

Homegrown private equity firm Lighthouse has made its first transaction of the year by investing Rs 200 crore ($27 million) in...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...
ADVERTISEMENT