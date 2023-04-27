facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
  • Home
  • Markets
  • NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities

By Reuters

  • 27 Apr 2023
NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) inside its building in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters

The NSE, one of India's two main stock exchanges, tweaked how it accounts for spun-off companies in its various equity indexes in order to reduce churn in their constituents.

The move comes as big companies such as HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank are merging, with potential for entities to be spun off, and Reliance Industries Ltd plans to list Jio Financials separately.

The change will apply to any such spin-offs approved by shareholders of the parent companies on or after April 30, the NSE said in a circular late on Wednesday.

Currently, all newly listed entities are excluded from indexes, and in cases of indexes with fixed constituents, are replaced with another eligible stock.

But now, any newly listed spun-off businesses will be initially included in a relevant index at a constant price, which is the difference between the demerged firm's closing price the day before the ex-demerger date and the price during a special pre-open session on the ex-demerger date.

Then, three sessions later, this entity will be removed from the index. If it hits the price band in the first two days, its removal will be deferred by another three days, the NSE said.

"As the size of the domestic passive indices has grown massively in past few years ... We are also seeing big index constituents merging," Nuvama Alternative & Quantitative Research said in a note.

"So it is an apt time to look at the best practices that avoid unnecessary churning and make corporate action very smooth."

NSEHDFC LtdHDFC Bank

Share article on

Articles

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner to stream HBO content on JioCinema

TMT

Reliance JV Viacom18 strikes deal with Warner to stream HBO content on JioCinema

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities

Markets

NSE tweaks index inclusion rules for spun-off entities

Grapevine: RIL, Godrej plan M&As; ATC in talks with Brookfield again to exit India

Consumer

Grapevine: RIL, Godrej plan M&As; ATC in talks with Brookfield again to exit India

Australian wealth fund to lift exposure to private equity, buy small cap equities

Finance

Australian wealth fund to lift exposure to private equity, buy small cap equities

Premium
Lightspeed leads fresh round in healthtech startup

Healthcare

Lightspeed leads fresh round in healthtech startup

VC firms unite to guide startups on net zero

Finance

VC firms unite to guide startups on net zero