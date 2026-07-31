NSE gets SEBI's in-principle approval to settle past lapses for $155 mn

People talk inside the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Mumbai | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) said on Thursday that the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has granted in-principle approval to settle certain past regulatory lapses, subject to the payment of Rs 14.91 billion ($155.83 million).

NSE's auditor said in the exchange's results report that the bourse had received a letter from SEBI on Thursday accepting NSE's proposed settlement offer for the long-running case, which had involved allegations of governance lapses and of the bourse failing to provide equitable access to all trading members.

The settlement removes the biggest legal overhang facing the exchange as it prepares for an IPO later this year. NSE filed its draft offer documents with the regulator last month and has begun investor roadshows for what is expected to be one of India's two mega IPOs this year along with Billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance Jio.

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