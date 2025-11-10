Novo Nordisk, Emcure to launch new brand of weight-loss drug in India
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Healthcare
  • Novo Nordisk, Emcure to launch new brand of weight-loss drug in India

Novo Nordisk, Emcure to launch new brand of weight-loss drug in India

By Reuters

  • 10 Nov 2025
  • Listen to Story
Novo Nordisk, Emcure to launch new brand of weight-loss drug in India
The Novo Nordisk office in Bagsvaerd, on the outskirts of Copenhagen, Denmark. | Credit: Reuters/Tom Little

Novo Nordisk has partnered with India's Emcure Pharmaceuticals to exclusively distribute and market its weight-loss drug under a new brand in the country, the companies said on Monday.

Under the agreement, the Danish drugmaker will sell Poviztra 2.4 milligram (mg) semaglutide injection in India as a separate brand of its blockbuster weight-loss treatment Wegovy.

Shares of Emcure Pharma rose following the announcement, trading 6.5% higher at 1,451 rupees.

Advertisement

Novo Nordisk launched Wegovy in India in June, three months after Eli Lilly introduced its competing weight-loss product Mounjaro in the world's most populous nation.

Wegovy's 2.4 mg dose is priced at 26,015 rupees for a month's supply in India, while pricing for Poviztra was not disclosed.

"This partnership is part of Novo Nordisk India's efforts to ensure its innovative treatments reach a greater number of patients in India," the Danish company said in an exchange filing.

Advertisement

Last month, Eli Lilly also partnered with Cipla to sell its weight-loss drug under a separate brand in India.

Novo NordiskWegovyEmcure Pharmaceuticals LtdEli LillyMounjaro

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley PE-backed Omega Hospitals buys Bengaluru oncology chain

Healthcare

Morgan Stanley PE-backed Omega Hospitals buys Bengaluru oncology chain

Novo looks to bet bigger on India, to back single-specialty hospitals

Healthcare

Novo looks to bet bigger on India, to back single-specialty hospitals

Cipla to acquire Inzpera Healthsciences to expand paediatric portfolio

Healthcare

Cipla to acquire Inzpera Healthsciences to expand paediatric portfolio

Premium
HCG founder's healthcare fund Inviga picks stake in Accel, NewQuest-backed Forus

Healthcare

HCG founder's healthcare fund Inviga picks stake in Accel, NewQuest-backed Forus

Premium
Avataar, other VCs-backed HealthPlix explores acquisitions; nears breakeven

Healthcare

Avataar, other VCs-backed HealthPlix explores acquisitions; nears breakeven

Premium
Bottomline: PE-backed Sharp Sight polishes metrics ahead of potential merger, investor exit

Healthcare

Bottomline: PE-backed Sharp Sight polishes metrics ahead of potential merger, investor exit

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW