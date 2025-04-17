Nothing Before Coffee, That Sassy Thing secure early-stage funding
Nothing Before Coffee, That Sassy Thing secure early-stage funding

By Nitesh Kumar

  • 17 Apr 2025
Nothing Before Coffee co-founders (from left) Shubham Bhandari, Akshay Kedia, Anand Jain, and Ankesh Jain

QSR coffee chain Nothing Before Coffee and women-focused sexual wellness brand That Sassy Thing have raised early-stage funding, the companies said on Thursday.  

QSR coffee chain Nothing Before Coffee (NBC) has raised $2.3 million (Rs 19.6 crore) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Prath Ventures, with participation from SYL Investments.  

The fresh capital will be used to invest in technology and talent, and to open over 150 NBC outlets across India by FY26, with a focus on tier II and III cities, the company said.

NBC also plans to strengthen its digital platforms to enhance customer experience and loyalty, while investing in supply chain optimization and talent acquisition to support scalable growth.  

Founded in 2017 in Jaipur by Ankesh Jain, Anand Jain, Akshay Kedia, and Shubham Bhandari, NBC currently operates over 85 outlets across India.  

Women-centric sexual wellness brand That Sassy Thing has raised about Rs 6 crore in a seed round led by Inflection Point Ventures (IPV).

Other angel investors include Vahdam Teas’ founder Bala Sarda, Lahori Zeera’s co-founder Saurabh Munjal, Animall Technologies’ co-founder Kirti Jangra, and Chandigarh Angels Network (CAN), among others.

Founded in 2021 by the husband-wife duo of Sachee Malhotra and Himanshu Bhalla, That Sassy Thin offers products such as full-body massagers, aloe-based lubricants, and intimate washes. The brand also provides free, credible sex-education masterclasses online, according to a statement. 

The brand has grown 200% year-on-year and has served over 50,000 customers across India, as per the statement. 

Nothing Before CoffeeThat Sassy ThingInflection Point VenturesPrath Ventures

