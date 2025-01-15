Northern Arc set to get another key LP for climate fund

Premium Ashish Mehrotra, MD & CEO, Northern Arc

Northern Arc Capital Ltd, a non-banking finance company which manages at least half a dozen funds, is set to rope in another institutional investor for its maiden climate-focused debt fund. Northern Arc, which went public last year and counts International Finance Corporation, Eight Roads Ventures, Affirma Capital, Accion, Leapfrog and Sumitomo ......