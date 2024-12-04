Nisus Finance targets $1 bn AUM in three years with IPO push

Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based investment management firm Nisus Finance, promoted by former Essel Group and Knight Frank executive Amit Goenka, expects to raise its assets under management (AUM) to about $1 billion (over Rs 8,400 crore) in the next three years, a top executive told VCCircle. The announcement comes as the firm gears up ......