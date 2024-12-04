Nisus Finance targets $1 bn AUM in three years with IPO push
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Nisus Finance targets $1 bn AUM in three years with IPO push

Nisus Finance targets $1 bn AUM in three years with IPO push

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 04 Dec 2024
Premium
Nisus Finance targets $1 bn AUM in three years with IPO push
Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based investment management firm Nisus Finance, promoted by former Essel Group and Knight Frank executive Amit Goenka, expects to raise its assets under management (AUM) to about $1 billion (over Rs 8,400 crore) in the next three years, a top executive told VCCircle.   The announcement comes as the firm gears up ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Asha Ventures sets timeline for final close of $100 mn debut fund

Finance

Asha Ventures sets timeline for final close of $100 mn debut fund

StanChart sets $200 bn new wealth assets target, focuses on Chinese and Indian wealthy

Finance

StanChart sets $200 bn new wealth assets target, focuses on Chinese and Indian wealthy

VC firm OG Capital appoints Rajvardhan Mohite as co-founder

Finance

VC firm OG Capital appoints Rajvardhan Mohite as co-founder

Pro
How did True North, Warburg Pincus fare in their over $200 mn India harvest?

Finance

How did True North, Warburg Pincus fare in their over $200 mn India harvest?

Premium
Saudi Arabia's Jadwa onboards sovereign investor as LP for private equity fund

Finance

Saudi Arabia's Jadwa onboards sovereign investor as LP for private equity fund

Premium
IFC lifts India exposure for second year in a row as local portfolio nears $9 bn

Finance

IFC lifts India exposure for second year in a row as local portfolio nears $9 bn

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW