Nisus Finance looks to conclude raising money for latest stressed assets fund in a month

Amit Goenka, MD & CEO, Nisus Finance

Mumbai-based Nisus Finance’s alternative asset management arm, Nisus Finance & Investment Managers LLP is set to mark the final close of its maiden stressed assets fund after raising capital from a clutch of domestic and foreign-based investors. Nisus Finance’s stressed assets fund, Real Estate Special Opportunities Fund – I (RESO-I), ......