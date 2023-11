Nippon Life India AIF set to strike two deals from private credit fund

Premium Ashish Chugani, head of alternative assets, Nippon Life India AIF

Nippon Life India AIF Management Ltd, a subsidiary of Nippon India Asset Management Ltd, intends to close at least two new deals out of its latest sector-agnostic private credit fund by the end of this year, a top executive told VCCircle. The alternatives asset firm, launched in 2018, is likely to ......