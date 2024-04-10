NIIF takes majority stake in Morgan Stanley fund-backed iBus Network for $200 mn

National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), India's quasi-sovereign wealth fund, has agreed to invest $200 million (about Rs 1,660 crore) in iBUS Network and Infrastructure Pvt. Ltd.

NIIF, through its Master Fund, will pick up a "significant majority stake" in iBus after completion of the deal, the two firms said in a statement. They didn't elaborate.

"Our investment in iBUS marks the eighth investment by our infrastructure fund and the second in digital infrastructure," said Vinod Giri, Managing Partner, Master Fund at NIIF.

iBUS, which provides Wi-Fi connectivity in public spaces such as technology parks, airports and hospitals, said it will use the funds to grow its business through organic and inorganic initiatives.

The transaction comes more than a year after VCCircle's parent, the Mint newspaper, reported in January 2023 that the company was looking to raise $200 million from private equity investors.

