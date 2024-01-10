facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • Nihilent founder taps private credit funds for leveraged buyout deal

Nihilent founder taps private credit funds for leveraged buyout deal

By Aman Rawat

  • 10 Jan 2024
Premium
Nihilent founder taps private credit funds for leveraged buyout deal
Credit: Thinkstock

LC Singh, founder of Pune-based consulting and services company Nihilent Ltd, has secured financing from a couple of private credit funds to stitch a leveraged buyout deal to acquire a controlling stake in the company.  The transaction involves Singh acquiring the controlling stake owned by NTT Ltd, a unit of Japanese ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Revenue-based financiers Velocity, GetVantage raising SaaS-focused funds

Finance

Revenue-based financiers Velocity, GetVantage raising SaaS-focused funds

Premium
Nihilent founder taps private credit funds for leveraged buyout deal

TMT

Nihilent founder taps private credit funds for leveraged buyout deal

Salon solutions provider Glamplus, three others snag early-stage funding

Consumer

Salon solutions provider Glamplus, three others snag early-stage funding

Sony's India unit continues merger talks with Zee Entertainment

TMT

Sony's India unit continues merger talks with Zee Entertainment

Fintech platform Grip Invest snags $10 mn from multiple investors in Series B round

TMT

Fintech platform Grip Invest snags $10 mn from multiple investors in Series B round

Tech firm Impact Analytics raises $40 mn from Sageview Capital

TMT

Tech firm Impact Analytics raises $40 mn from Sageview Capital

Advertisement