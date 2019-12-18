VCCircle
Nifty, Sensex rise; IT, metal stocks shine
Photo Credit: Reuters

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, after hitting record highs earlier in the session, boosted by metal, auto and information technology stocks.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index ended up 0.47% at 12,221.65, having touched an all-time high of 12,237.70 earlier in the session.

The S&P BSE Sensex index rose 0.55% to 41,579.18, after hitting a record high of 41,614.77.

The Nifty IT index rose 0.47%. The Nifty metals index gained 0.8%, while the Nifty auto index rose 0.53%.

The biggest gainers in the Nifty index were Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd gaining 3.59%, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd up 2.51% and JSW Steel Ltd higher by 2.07%.

