Nifty, Sensex rise; IT, auto stocks gain

Indian shares closed higher on Thursday, after hitting fresh highs earlier in the day, helped by gains in information technology, auto and energy stocks.

The Nifty ended 0.31% higher at 12,259.70, while the Sensex gained 0.28% to close at 41,673.92.

The Nifty IT index climbed 0.7%, while the auto and energy index rose about 1%.

Yes Bank was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, ending 6.5% higher.

Meanwhile, world stocks drifted down from the week's record highs, while the crown gained as Sweden's central bank became the first to raise interest rates from negative territory.