Nifty, Sensex hit record closing levels

Indian shares settled higher for a fourth straight session on Tuesday and marked record closing levels, with conglomerate ITC Ltd and motorcycle maker Hero MotoCorp leading gains.

The NSE Nifty 50 Index ended 0.27% higher at 12,362.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex index added 0.22% to close at 41,952.63.

Broader Asian shares touched fresh peaks on Tuesday amid signs of improving relations between the United States and China, as the two countries prepare to sign a preliminary trade deal on Wednesday.

In domestic markets, shares of ITC Ltd rose nearly 2% and were among the top gainers on both NSE and BSE, while Hero MotoCorp added 2.2%.

The Nifty Media index closed up 2.1%, with shares of TV18 Broadcast surging over 16% after the company posted a strong set of quarterly numbers.

Among decliners, Yes Bank tumbled over 13% and IndusInd Bank slipped 4.51%.