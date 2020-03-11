Nifty, Sensex close higher as Bank of England rate cut boosts stimulus hopes

Indian shares ended higher on Wednesday, with gains in energy majors offsetting weakness in IT and financial stocks, after a Bank of England interest rate cut raised hopes of more global stimulus moves to limit the impact of the coronavirus.

The NSE Nifty 50 index closed 0.07% higher at 10,458.4, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.18% at 35,697.4.

European shares rose for the first time in five sessions as the Bank of England made an emergency half-point cut to interest rates and launched a package of other measures to combat a coronavirus-driven economic slowdown.

Oil-to-telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd provided the biggest boost, closing 3.5% higher in its best day since mid-September. The stock lost 12.3% on Monday amid a crash in oil prices. Indian markets were closed on Tuesday for a holiday.

Information technology firm Infosys Ltd was the biggest laggard on the Nifty 50, slipping 2.6% to its lowest close since October 31, while top lender State Bank of India dropped 3.3% to a May 2018-low.

Gas marketing firm GAIL India Ltd slid 9.9% and was the biggest loser.