NFT marketplace NFTically raises seed funds from founders of Nazara and Udaan, others

NFTically, a SaaS-based NFT marketplace focused on launching white-label NFT stores, said it has secured under $1 million in a new seed round.

The round saw participation from Nitish Mittersain of Nazara Games; Gaurav Munjal, co-founder of Unacademy; Sujeet Kumar, co-founder of Udaan; actor Kunal Kapoor, Surojit Chatterjee, Coinbase CPO, and other global investors took part in their capacity.

With additional funding, the company plans to use the funds towards operations such as team building, marketing, and enhance product development. NFTically said it will further boost the success received by enterprises, celebrities, and influencers by monetising through their stores.

NFTically allows users and organisations from non-technical backgrounds to launch their own white-label NFT marketplace or store to mint, sell, and buy non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

"Today not only celebrities, content creators, artists, influencers, gamers but now businesses are also more than ever looking to monetize their digital assets. Executives are seeing how NFTs are creating value for their business. We aim to empower everyone to create wealth with ease by launching their own NFT marketplace on a global stage." NFTically Founder and CEO, Toshendra Sharma said in a statement.

The platform aims to simplify the NFT ecosystem and allows users to create a marketplace, allowing them to park the NFT marketplace under their domain names.

NFTically claims to enable celebrities, influencers, gamers, clubs, and enterprises to launch their NFT Marketplace. The company said it can be seen as “Shopify for NFTs”.