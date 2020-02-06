Naukri parent’s VC fund to invest in Citrus Pay co-founder’s startup DotPe

Info Edge Venture Fund, the investment vehicle set up by the parent of job portal Naukri.com, has invested Rs 10.4 crore ($1.45 million) in a payments company that was set up by Citrus Pay co-founder Shailaz Nag last year.

The fund will own a 7.48% stake in DotPe Pvt. Ltd as per the transaction, Info Edge (India) Ltd said in a stock market disclosure. The investment will help DotPe grow its business in India, it added.

This investment is part of DotPe’s Series A round of funding. However, it couldn’t be immediately ascertained if the round involves investments by any other investors. Last year, The Economic Times had reported that payments company PayU and Chinese conglomerate Fosun International would invest in DotPe.

Nag had started DotPe after leaving PayU, which had acquired Citrus Pay in 2016 and rebranded it as PayU India.

The startup was incorporated in May last year. It helps offline businesses in online catalogue discovery, in-store ordering, deeper customer engagement and online payments.

DotPe joins a bunch of financial-technology startups that have attracted investor interest. Companies in the segment seek to address the growing need for the last-mile delivery of financial services and provide value-added services to consumers across all socio-economic segments.

Last month, Bengaluru-based consumer lending platform MoneyTap raised Rs 500 crore in equity and debt funding. Also in January, artificial intelligence-based wealth management venture INDwealth secured around Rs 87 crore in its Series C funding round. The startup was set up by Ashish Kashyap, the founder of travel platform Ibibo.

Info Edge Venture Fund

Info Edge floated the VC fund just last month with an initial corpus of Rs 100 crore to invest in tech and tech-enabled companies.

Earlier this week, the fund marked its debut investment with a deal to pump money into Qyuki, a venture co-founded by music composer AR Rahman, film director Shekhar Kapur and angel investor Samir Bangara.

The typical sweet spot of the fund is between $500,000 and $5 million, though it may also invest outside this range.

Prior to the launch of this fund, Info Edge had been actively investing in startups on its own. It is likely to continue making investments outside the fund as well.

Info Edge’s showpiece investment is in food delivery and restaurant search platform Zomato, which last month acquired Uber Technologies Inc.'s food delivery business, Uber Eats, in India.

Info Edge also has a stake in online insurance aggregator Policybazaar, another unicorn with a billion-dollar valuation. It has also invested in ed-tech venture NoPaperForms and business-to-business e-commerce platform ShopKirana, among others.