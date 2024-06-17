Nalanda Capital reaps dream returns as it charts over $500-mn exit
By TEAM VCC

  • 17 Jun 2024
Pulak Prasad, founder, Nalanda Capital | Credit: Triveni Turbines website

Nalanda Capital, a private equity-style investment firm started by former Warburg Pincus executive Pulak Prasad, has hit the sell button on a company it backed just four years ago, generating dream returns.  The private investment firm, which focuses on the public markets and usually sticks to one investment for 10-15 years, has sold nearly ......

Nalanda Capital reaps dream returns as it charts over $500-mn exit

