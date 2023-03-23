Mystifly, Reveal HealthTech, R for Rabbit raise early-stage funding

Software-as-a-service (SaaS) startup Mystifly, healthtech startup Reveal HealthTech and direct-to-consumer (D2C) startup R for Rabbit secured early-stage funding, the companies said.

Mystifly marked the final close of its pre–Series B funding round at $8 million (Rs 66.1 crore).

The round comprised two tranches. In the first tranche, the company raised $5.7 million from RSI Fund I. LLC (a subsidiary of Recruit Co. Ltd.), Jenfi and Crusade Partners. Subsequently, the company raised $2.3 million from Cornerstone Venture Partners (CSVP) in the second tranche bringing the total amount raised in the round to $8 million.

The Singapore-based company plans to utilise the funding for product development and geographical expansion.

Founded in 2009 by Kumar and Bharat Goyal, Mystifly is a SaaS startup that unifies airline offers, order management and payments on a single platform enabling offer discovery, ticket order management, ancillary sales, post-booking services and payments to its customers.

The company claims to be working with 700 airlines including 200 low-cost airlines, airlines moving to new distribution and traditional full-service airlines across the globe.

The company counts American Express Leisure Travel, JPMorgan Chase, Kiwi, MakeMyTrip, Paytm, Agoda and EaseMyTrip amongst others as part of its client portfolio.

Healthtech startup Reveal HealthTech has raised $4 million (Rs 33.06 crore) in a seed funding round from healthcare-focused early-stage venture capital firm W Health Ventures.

The Bengaluru-based company aims to utilise the funding received towards developing its technology stack, hiring and scaling of its operations.

“Healthcare is the largest sector in the US economy and has labour shortages, not just among clinicians but also from an engineering perspective. We seek to address this need by providing healthcare-specific engineering along with clinical expertise,” said Sanchit Mullick, founder and chief executive officer, Reveal HealthTech.

Founded in 2023 by Mullick, Reveal HealthTech is a healthtech startup that provides cross-functional technology services to healthcare companies, offering engineering, clinical, and strategic support addressing issues such as talent identification and selection, lack of healthcare domain expertise, and high turnover among software teams at healthcare organizations.

R for Rabbit

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) babycare brand R for Rabbit has raised an undisclosed amount in a pre-Series B funding round from Negen Capital.

The Ahmedabad-based startup aims to deploy the funding secured for expanding its product portfolio and retail expansion.

In 2021, the company raised Rs 40 crore in a Series A funding round from private equity firm Xponentia Capital Partners.

Founded in 2014 by husband-wife Kinjal and Kunal Popat, R for Rabbit sells a range of nursing and feeding products, diapers, and skin and hair care products for babies.

