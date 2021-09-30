Stay Home. Read Quality News
Loading...
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Mutual fund backend processor CAMS hands 174% annualised return to IIFL Private Equity
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

IIFL Private Equity sold its remaining stake in Computer Age Management Services Ltd (CAMS) racking up 174% annualised return...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
Loading...
UPCOMING EVENTS
Loading...