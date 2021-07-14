Multiplier, The Ayurveda Company, others raise funding

Multiplier, a professional employment organisation (PEO) platform that simplifies international hiring, has raised $4 million in funding led by Surge, the accelerator programme of venture capital and growth-stage investor Sequoia Capital.

Other early stage investors including Golden Gate Ventures, MS&AD Ventures and Picus Capital also participated in this round.

Founded in Singapore in 2020, Multiplier is a PEO platform that provides solutions to allow companies hire talent from anywhere in the world.

Multiplier also provides automated HR workflow, compliance, payroll and payments solutions, and offers legal employment infrastructure in over 100 countries.

The Ayurveda Company

The Ayurveda Company (TAC), a direct to consumer (D2C) personal care brand, has raised an undisclosed amount in funding from GetVantage, Velocity and Shiprocket Capital through revenue-based financing.

The company will deploy the capital for growth marketing, inventory capital, and employee and workplace benefits.

The founders -- Param Bhargava and Shreedha Singh -- had earlier co-floated beauty and wellness brand Khadi Essentials (KE) Healthcare Pvt Ltd.

Besides it own webstore, TAC is available on online marketplaces including Amazon, Nykaa, Tata CLIQ, Purplle, and Myntra.

Indi Energy

Indi Energy, an energy storage startup, has raised an undisclosed amount in seed funding from Mumbai Angels Network.

The startup offers battery technology for various applications including solar and wind grid storage, electric scooters and e-rickshaws, SLI batteries, batteries for solar lights, UPS batteries and inverter batteries.

Indi Energy will be utilising the funds in bolstering its R&D and scaling up its proprietary sodium-ion battery technology.

Ati Motors

Ati Motors, an all-electric autonomous industrial vehicle maker, has raised $3.5 million in a pre-Series A round led by Blume Ventures and Exfinity Venture Partners.

Ati helps with efficiency and safety by bringing in autonomous material movement in industrial environments like factories and warehouses through its cargo vehicle Sherpa. The vehicle uses a technology approach similar to that in driverless cars.

The company will use the funding for manufacture and deployment of a large fleet of autonomous vehicles in factories and warehouses, in both domestic and global markets.

Ati had earlier raised seed funding from Village Global, a US-based early stage fund backed by entrepreneurs like Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, and Jeff Bezos among others. This was also Village Global's first investment in an India-based hardware startup.