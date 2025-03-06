Multi-asset investor Artal Capital secures another Saudi LP for maiden PE fund

Premium Rayan AlRasheed, CEO, Artal Capital

Artal Capital, a Riyadh-based multi-asset investment firm that manages assets worth $600 million across five different asset classes, has onboarded another Saudi state-owned investor as a limited partner for its maiden private equity fund. The firm has secured an investment commitment from state-owned Saudi Venture Capital (SVC) for its $133-million target ......