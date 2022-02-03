Multi-family office Waterfield Advisors scoops up $6 mn in Series B round

Multi-family office and advisory firm Waterfield Advisors on Thursday said it has raised a funding of $6 million (around Rs 44 crore) in a Series B round from undisclosed investors and high net worth individuals.

The company plans to bet the fresh funds on technology and expand its global footprint. It also aims for team expansion and double down on brand and community building.

"India is at a very exciting stage in terms of wealth creation and we will see unprecedented growth in the number of wealthy individuals over the next few years, who need curated global services.

Our fundraise is rightly timed to help us further build out our capabilities to scale our platform and serve clients holistically across geographies”, said, Soumya Rajan, Founder and CEO, Waterfield Advisors.

Founded in 2011 by Rajan, Waterfield Advisors offers family office services, financial planning, strategy, investment management services, among other services. The company has offices in New Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Kochi and Hyderabad.

Waterfield Advisors in a statement said it works with several business families in India, managing over $4 billion in financial assets (excluding promoter holdings) for them.