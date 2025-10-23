Morocco’s Valoris adding textile firm to debut PE fund’s portfolio

Premium
Valoris Capital, a Moroccan investment firm that backs small and mid-sized companies, is set to acquire a textile company in what would be its seventh deal from its first private equity fund, VCCircle has gathered. The Casablanca-headquartered buyout firm is set to take over textile exporter Tazi Export through its Valoris ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.