facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • MobiKwik in talks with funds, family offices for fresh fundraise

MobiKwik in talks with funds, family offices for fresh fundraise

By Debjyoti Roy

  • 23 Jun 2023
Premium
MobiKwik in talks with funds, family offices for fresh fundraise
Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik

Digital payments company MobiKwik, which is keen to evaluate acquisition opportunities, is likely looking at a fresh round of equity funding to fuel its inorganic growth plans, two people aware of the development told VCCircle.  MobiKwik, operated by Gurugram-based One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, last raised equity capital in June 2021 when it ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Exclusive: Actis set to revisit a real estate asset in West Africa

Infrastructure

Exclusive: Actis set to revisit a real estate asset in West Africa

Premium
TPG strikes its third full exit of 2023 from India portfolio

Consumer

TPG strikes its third full exit of 2023 from India portfolio

Tiger Global-backed Cred acqui-hires investment tech firm Spenny

Finance

Tiger Global-backed Cred acqui-hires investment tech firm Spenny

Kotak's credit funds inject nearly $90 million into RattanIndia Power

Infrastructure

Kotak's credit funds inject nearly $90 million into RattanIndia Power

Byju's in talks with three investors to reconsider resignation

Consumer

Byju's in talks with three investors to reconsider resignation

Premium
Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value doubles due to HDFC Credila deal

General

Deals Digest: PE/VC funding value doubles due to HDFC Credila deal

Advertisement