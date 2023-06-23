MobiKwik in talks with funds, family offices for fresh fundraise

Premium Upasana Taku, co-founder, MobiKwik

Digital payments company MobiKwik, which is keen to evaluate acquisition opportunities, is likely looking at a fresh round of equity funding to fuel its inorganic growth plans, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. MobiKwik, operated by Gurugram-based One Mobikwik Systems Ltd, last raised equity capital in June 2021 when it ......