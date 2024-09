Milky Mist plans IPO after failed PE funding talks

Premium T. Sathish Kumar, founder, Milky Mist

South India-based dairy brand Milky Mist is planning to make a stock market debut by early next year after its talks to raise funding from one of the oldest private equity firms in the country fell apart, two people privy to the development told VCCircle. Milky Mist had been engaged in discussions ......