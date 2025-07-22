Mid-stage startup funding jumps in Q2 but late-stage dealmaking cools

Pro
The number of Indian startups that received mid-stage funding cheques from venture capital investors jumped in the second quarter of 2025 but fewer companies pocketed late-stage financing, according to a VCCircle analysis. The analysis, based on VCCEdge data, shows also that the total value of mid-stage transactions–essentially, Series B and Series ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.