Mid-stage startup funding jumps in Q2 but late-stage dealmaking cools

Pro Credit: 123RF.com

The number of Indian startups that received mid-stage funding cheques from venture capital investors jumped in the second quarter of 2025 but fewer companies pocketed late-stage financing, according to a VCCircle analysis. The analysis, based on VCCEdge data, shows also that the total value of mid-stage transactions–essentially, Series B and Series ......