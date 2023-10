Mid-market PE firms OIJIF, Amicus may manage benchmark returns in exit move

Pro Mahesh Parasuraman, partner and co-founder, Amicus Capital

Mid-market private equity firms Amicus Capital and Oman India Joint Investment Fund (OIJIF) along with a large Mumbai-based family office have revived plans to monetise a four-year-old portfolio company and may just about eke out benchmark annualised returns from the move. The two PE firms that had set the ball rolling ......