Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund

Premium Naresh Patwari, founder and managing partner, Jashvik Capital

Former TA Associates executive Naresh Patwari-led growth private equity Jashvik Capital has onboarded another limited partner, as it inches closer to marking the final close of its first investment vehicle. The sector-agnostic PE firm, which marked the first close of its $350-million fund last year, has onboarded the government-backed Self-Reliant Fund ......