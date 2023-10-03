facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund

Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 03 Oct 2023
Premium
Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund
Naresh Patwari, founder and managing partner, Jashvik Capital

Former TA Associates executive Naresh Patwari-led growth private equity Jashvik Capital has onboarded another limited partner, as it inches closer to marking the final close of its first investment vehicle. The sector-agnostic PE firm, which marked the first close of its $350-million fund last year, has onboarded the government-backed Self-Reliant Fund ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Brookfield amasses $12 bn for its largest global private equity fund

Finance

Brookfield amasses $12 bn for its largest global private equity fund

Early-stage startups Cube Club, Roopya raise funding

TMT

Early-stage startups Cube Club, Roopya raise funding

Premium
DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target

Finance

DSG Consumer Partners wraps up fundraising for fourth VC vehicle, meets target

Premium
Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund

Finance

Mid-market PE firm Jashvik Capital taps another LP for maiden fund

Premium
Grapevine: JSW, Tatas weigh M&As; Venture Highway may part-exit Meesho

General

Grapevine: JSW, Tatas weigh M&As; Venture Highway may part-exit Meesho

JSW Infrastructure jumps 31% in stock market debut

Infrastructure

JSW Infrastructure jumps 31% in stock market debut

Advertisement