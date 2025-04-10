Micro VC firm Atrium launches consumer-focused investment vehicle
Micro VC firm Atrium launches consumer-focused investment vehicle

By Aman Rawat

  • 10 Apr 2025
Micro VC firm Atrium launches consumer-focused investment vehicle
Credit: 123RF.com

Micro venture capital firm Atrium Angels, founded by Indian School of Business (ISB) alumni to invest in startups founded by ISB alumni, has introduced a new investment vehicle focused on backing companies in the consumer domain.   Atrium Angels, which focuses on providing pre-seed and seed-stage capital to startups with at least ......

