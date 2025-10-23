Michezo Sports, Megaliter Varunaa lock in early-stage funding

Sports-facilities provider Michezo Sports has secured $2 million (around Rs 17.6 crore) in its pre-Series A funding led by Centre Court Capital, a sports and gaming-focused venture capital fund.

Rainmatter, Zerodha's investment arm, also participated in the round.

Michezo, since it was set up in 2019, has provided sports infrastructure to over 175 customers across 350 projects in the country through athletic tracks, football and hockey pitches, badminton, squash, basketball, and volleyball courts, paddle and pickleball arenas in sports complexes, club training facilities, school and university campuses, and sporting amenities in real estate projects.

The investment allows Michezo to expand further into building swimming pools, and civil and public sports infrastructure, and enhancing its distribution platforms for sports infrastructure materials.

Megaliter Varunaa, a part of listed Banka BioLoo Limited, has secured Rs 15 crore (around $1.7 million) in seed capital from undisclosed long-term institutional investors.

The Hyderabad-based company, incubated through Brigade REAP, transforms sewage treatment plants (STPs) into productive, circular water utilities through a subscription-based solution that maximises wastewater reuse.

The startup will use the funding to expand into major metros—including Mumbai and Bengaluru, it said in a statement.

“To date, we have treated over 3 billion liters of wastewater, and our current capacity exceeds 2.5 billion liters annually. In the next 12 months, we aim to build projects to recycle more than 10 billion liters annually, directly enhancing water resilience for cities and reducing freshwater dependency,” said Vishal Murarka, managing director, Megaliter Varunaa.

