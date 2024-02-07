Metafin, three others raise early-stage funding from multiple VCs

Arun Poojari, co-founder, Cashinvoice

Financial services platforms Metafin and Cashinvoice along with healthtech startup Piscium and home care brand Koparo secured early-stage funding, the companies said on Wednesday.

Cleantech-focussed non-bank financial company (NBFC) Metafin has raised $5 million (Rs 42 crore) in a round from Prime Venture Partners and Varanium Capital.

Metafin plans to utilise funds to expand across states, grow its loan book, improve technology, internet-of-things (IoT) stack and hire talent.

Founded in 2019 by Sandeep Chopra and Aditya Shah, Metafin is a financing platform that provides financing to businesses and homeowners for installation of solar power.

Metafin claims to have enabled almost 1,000 installations in UP and Bihar (14+ MWs) of which 90% are off-grid, replacing diesel directly.

"In addition to our climate impact, every plant we enable helps India a) increase energy inclusion b) broaden financial inclusion and c) improve livelihoods. Our goal is to finance over 1 million such projects in the next five years,” said Chopra, founder and chief executive officer, Metafin.

Supply chain finance platform Cashinvoice has raised $3.4 million (Rs 28.2 crore) in a Series A funding round from institutional investors Pravega Ventures, HDFC Bank and existing investor Accion Venture Lab.

The company plans to utilise the proceeds to expand operations and improve presence in existing and newer markets. It will also develop new products tailored to medium and large anchor corporates and their MSME supply chain ecosystems.

Launched in 2018, Cashinvoice is a supply chain financing platform that offers invoice discounting. The platform optimises working cashflows through the digitisation of invoices and using supply chain finance to incentivize payables and receivables.

Through its digital marketplace for invoice discounting, the company offers customised supply chain financing (SCF) solutions to buyers and suppliers of mid and large corporations.

In 2021, the startup had raised $1 million in a pre-Series A funding round from Accion Venture Lab.

Piscium has raised $722,994 (Rs 6 crore) in a Series A funding round led by Unicorn India Ventures.

The funds raised would be used for strengthening the sales and marketing team, brand building, scaling up production, operations and expanding internationally.

Founded in 2017 by Malay and Trupta Dikshit, Piscium is a dental and medical device manufacturing company. Piscium’s product portfolio consists of over 10 product categories which include dental burs, alginates and other products.

In the last 12 months, Piscium claims to have expanded to over 10 states and serving over 25,000 dentists.

“By 2027, we aim to expand to over 300,000 dentists across 5 continents. Scientific acumen, innovation pipeline and a strong route to market would be our principal growth drivers,” said Dikshit, founder and chief executive officer, Piscium.

Koparo has raised $722,994 (Rs 6 crore) in a funding round led by 4P Capital Partners. The startup also managed to raise funding from angel investors in the television show Shark Tank India.

The plant-based home care brand raised secured Rs 5.2 crore from 4P Capital Partners along with Rs 70 lakh from Aman Gupta (boAt) and Vineeta Singh (Sugar Cosmetics), at a valuation of Rs 70 crore.

The brand is planning to invest the funds in brand building and distribution.

Launched in 2021 by Simran Khara, Koparo is a direct-to-consumer brand that manufactures natural and sustainable products for home and personal hygiene. The company offers a portfolio of over 15 products and 30 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across core cleaning, specialty cleaning and accessories.

Before this funding round, Koparo raised Rs 5.7 crore in a pre-seed round in 2021 and Rs 12 crore in a pre-Series A round in 2023, respectively, led by Saama Capital. Other investors who backed the brand in these rounds include MVP, Fluid Ventures, DSG Consumer Partners and Titan Capital.

