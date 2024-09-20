MENA Digest: UAE’s SaaS startup Seez leads funding activity this week

Premium Credit: Shah Junaid/VCCircle

UAE-based automotive SaaS startup Seez led fundraising activity in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region this week, as it secured growth capital funding from several international investors to expedite its geographical expansion plans. Besides, Algerian ed-tech startup LabLabee and Saudi vacation property rental startup Darent secured seed funding, ......