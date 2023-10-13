Meet India’s highest paid women executives

Premium
The exclusive club of ten highest-paid women executives in India, which has traditionally been dominated by promoters and their relatives, now has three women professionals, or in other words, non-promoters, a study by VCCircle has showed. Essentially, this trend mirrors across the gender divide, where three of the best remunerated male ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.