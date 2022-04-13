Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Meesho plans to launch live commerce biz by year-end as it readies for IPO
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Meesho is running pilots to commercially launch its live commerce business by December-end and add value and regional brands on...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT