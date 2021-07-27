Gumlet, Immensitas, Axio Biosolutions, others raise funding

Singapore-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) firm Gumlet has raised $1.6 million (Rs 12 crore) in a funding round led by Sequoia Capital’s Surge.

The round also saw angel investors Aakrit Vaish, Mitten Sampat, Swapan Rajdev and Yash Kothari.

“Gumlet is all about offering a plug-and-play solution for media management and publishing. This in turn helps online businesses provide better UX, load pages faster, save cloud costs and improve SEO - resulting in tangible business impact,” Aditya Patadia, cofounder of Gumlet, said.

“More than just delivering a SaaS tool for online publishers and businesses, our mission is to build media delivery infrastructure for the internet,” Patadia added.

Founded in 2019 by Patadia and Divyesh Patel, Gumlet helps in automating media publishing.

Immensitas

Data-automation platform Immensitas has raised Rs 6.30 crore ($847,000) in a pre-Series A funding round led by Artha Venture Fund.

The round also saw Ramakant Sharma’s LogX Ventures.

Immensitas offers Lemnisk which helps consolidate customer data signals from different channels thereby enabling marketers to communicate with users.

“In a world where customers engage with brands across multiple channels for buying and inquiring, identifying the customer across channels is difficult due to customer data and privacy challenges,” Anirudh A Damani, managing partner at Artha Venture Fund, said.

Currently Lemnisk has customers like AIA insurance, Emirates NBD Bank, Citibank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Bajaj Finserv, Acko Insurance and Livspace.

Axio Biosolutions

Bengaluru-based medtech company Axio Biosolutions has raised $6 million in a Series B2 round led by TrueScale Capital with participation from existing investors Omidyar Network India, University of California–Ratan Tata Fund, and Accel.

The fresh funds will be utilised to expand in the US and EU as well as strengthen India operations. Till date Axio Biosolutions has raised over $20 million from Accel, Chiratae Ventures, University of California–Ratan Tata Fund and Omidyar Network India.

The company said it has received regulatory approvals in the US and EU for its Axiostat and Maxiocel. Both products are used in surgical, trauma and emergency settings.

“This Series B2 raise advances these plans, helping us to grow in developed markets and expand our roster of regulatorily approved products,” said Leo Mavely, founder and CEO of Axio BioSolutions.

Our Better Planet

Vans Investment, a family office led by Dr Srinivas Chunduru, has announced its investment in Our Better Planet, a platform for ethically sourced products.

The investment is part of Our Better Planet’s $300,000 round at $2-2.5 million valuation.

“This capital will support our expansion plans. We are in discussions with a few more marquee investors for this round,” said Pallavi Srivastav, founder of Our Better Planet.

The founder also said the company plans to utilise the funds for hiring new talent, brand building and launching of new products both in retail and digital.

Pencilton

Hyderabad-based fintech startup Pencilton has raised $330,000 in a pre-seed round led by Jupiter, the company said in a statement.

The round also saw Nilesh Patel and Prashant Singh (LeadSquared), Ashish Sharma (MD, Innoven Capital), Abhishek Goyal (Tracxn), Himanshu Sharma (Aspiring Minds), Kunal Sinha (GlowRoad), Vignesh Ramanujam (partner at Spoonfeed) and angel investor Tirumalareddy Karri.

The teen-focused fintech startup will use fresh funding for product enhancement, management and launch of upgraded products.

Founded by Vishwajit Pureti, Ashish Singh, Pallavi Tipparaju, and Viraj Gadde in 2020, the startup offers PencilCard, a debit card that can be activated and used with the help of an app.

The firm aims to help teenagers and students manage their expenses while teaching them the basics of money management.

Zingbus

Intercity-mobility startup Zingbus has raised $6 million in a pre-Series A round led by Infoedge Ventures.

The round was led by Funders Club, Pioneer fund, Anim Fund (Founders Fund Scout), Locus Ventures, and Liquid 2 Ventures. Existing investors Advantedge Technology Fund, 9Unicorns, and Venture Catalyst also invested.

Founded in 2019 by Prashant Kumar, Mratunjay, and Ravi Kumar Verma, Zingbus has been part of the YCombinator 2021 winter batch.

Flixbus, Zingbus’ global counterpart, recently raised $650 million from General Atlantic, Blackrock, Silverlake, and Canyon Partners.

"We see the pandemic as a black swan event for the entire intercity bus industry. It has upended this unorganised, highly fragmented, and mainly unbranded market. The current industry dynamics are such that we find ourselves in a unique position to build something precious quickly! The pandemic has led to higher expectations of hygiene and safety from customers,” said Prashant Kumar, CEO of Zingbus.