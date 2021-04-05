Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
Matrix, Binny Bansal backed 021 Capital bet on stealth mode edtech startup
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Matrix Partners India and 021 Capital, the venture capital firm backed by Flipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, have made an early stage investment in a stealth mode edtech startup, two people briefed on ...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS