Mathew Cyriac’s Florintree bets on fantasy sports startup

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Florintree Advisors, a private investment firm floated by former Blackstone executive Mathew Cyriac, has invested in a fantasy sports platform as part of a fresh funding round that also saw participation from a clutch of its existing backers, a top company executive told VCCircle. The fresh funding of the three-year-old startup, ......