Markets lower for 3rd day; rupee continues to hover around record low

Markets ended lower for a third straight session on Tuesday, hit by sharp losses in metal and energy stocks, while investors stayed on the edge over rate hike and economic slowdown worries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nifty 50 index closed down 0.38% at 16,240.05, while Sensex fell 0.19% to 54,364.85.

Nifty's metal and energy sub-indices were among the top drags, plunging 5.2% and 4%, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

Coal India, Tata Steel and Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) were among the worst performers on Nifty 50, falling between 6% and 7%.

The rupee was hovering near record lows at 77.37 against the dollar.

"Global sentiment is negative because of geopolitical uncertainty, rise in rates, so it is like a storm which has come together but investors will have to weather it as market will remain extremely volatile for the next few days," said Samrat Dasgupta, chief executive officer at Esquire Capital Investment Advisors.

Nifty's volatility index (India VIX), which indicates traders' expectations about market instability over the next 30 days, was up 1.23% at 22.3025.

The Nifty's mid-cap and small-cap indices also mirrored larger peers, falling 1.87% and 2.24%, respectively.

Among individual stocks, Asian Paints closed 2.7% higher, after it reported a 20.6% jump in March-quarter consolidated sales revenue.

A Reuters poll found India's retail inflation likely surged to an 18-month high in April, largely driven by rising fuel and food prices and staying well above the Reserve Bank of India's upper tolerance limit for a fourth consecutive month.

The consumer price inflation (CPI inflation) data is due to be released on Thursday. The benchmark indexes last week posted their biggest drop since November, marking their fourth straight weekly loss, dented by a surprise interest-rate hike by the country's central bank, foreign fund outflows and mixed corporate results.