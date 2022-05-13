Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Markets higher in early trade as Reliance Industries rises
Photo Credit: VCCircle

Markets rose Friday as Asian markets firmed, heavyweight Reliance Industries rallied, and investors looked past a high domestic inflation reading, while automaker Tata Motors surged after reporting improved demand.

The Nifty 50 was up 1.03% around 15,970 in early trade, with all major sub-indices trading higher, while Sensex rose 0.93% to around 53,420.

The benchmark indices, which declined more than 2% each in the previous session, are set to snap their five-day losing streak if Friday's gains hold. Still, they're on track to post their longest weekly losing streak since 2020.

Reliance Industries jumped 2.4%, and was set to snap a nine-day losing streak.

Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv were among the top Nifty 50 gainers, advancing over 1% each.

Nifty's Auto index was the top gainer among other sub-indices, adding 3%. Tata Motors led the jump with its 8.8% climb after reporting a smaller quarterly loss and saying it will meet yearly profit and cashflow targets.

Nifty components State Bank of India and Eicher Motors were up 0.8% and 2%, respectively, ahead of their quarterly results announcement.

In global markets, Asian shares rose and the dollar remained at 20-year highs.

"With many days of selling in the domestic and global markets, and after two key inflation data from India and US already discounted, we're seeing some kind of a relief rally," said Narendra Solanki, head of equity research at Anand Rathi Investment Services.

India's annual retail inflation rose by a more-than-expected 7.79% in April, staying above the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance band of 6% for a fourth straight month.

The market will take further cues based on the quantum or steepness of the rate hikes by the central banks, Solanki said.

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP