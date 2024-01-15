Mariwala family office hires DSG Consumer advisor as partner

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico Ltd founder Harsh Mariwala, has hired an advisor with early-stage venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partner as partner. Sharrp Ventures, which has over $350 million in assets under management and is led by Harsh Mariwala’s son Rishabh Mariwala, has brought on board Chaitanya Rathi. Rathi has been working ......