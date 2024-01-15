facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Mariwala family office hires DSG Consumer advisor as partner

Mariwala family office hires DSG Consumer advisor as partner

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 15 Jan 2024
Premium
Mariwala family office hires DSG Consumer advisor as partner
Credit: Thinkstock

Sharrp Ventures, the family office of Marico Ltd founder Harsh Mariwala, has hired an advisor with early-stage venture capital firm DSG Consumer Partner as partner.  Sharrp Ventures, which has over $350 million in assets under management and is led by Harsh Mariwala’s son Rishabh Mariwala, has brought on board Chaitanya Rathi.  Rathi has been working ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Mariwala family office hires DSG Consumer advisor as partner

Finance

Mariwala family office hires DSG Consumer advisor as partner

Premium
PE firm Xponentia Capital hits final close of second fund with oversubscription

Finance

PE firm Xponentia Capital hits final close of second fund with oversubscription

BlackRock strikes $12.5 bn deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners

Finance

BlackRock strikes $12.5 bn deal to acquire Global Infrastructure Partners

Premium
Dealmaking to jump in 2024 but don't expect irrationality: Avendus' Neeraj Shrimali

Finance

Dealmaking to jump in 2024 but don't expect irrationality: Avendus' Neeraj Shrimali

Premium
Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas hires partner to boost capital markets practice

Finance

Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas hires partner to boost capital markets practice

RBI chief favours financial creditor-led resolution framework for stressed assets

Finance

RBI chief favours financial creditor-led resolution framework for stressed assets

Advertisement