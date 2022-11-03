Mamaearth’s parent firm remains profitable for second straight year
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Mamaearth’s parent firm remains profitable for second straight year

Mamaearth’s parent firm remains profitable for second straight year

By Aman Rawat

  • 03 Nov 2022
Mamaearth’s parent firm remains profitable for second straight year
Credit: 123RF.com

Honasa Consumer Pvt. Ltd - which retails products under Mamaearth and The Derma Co brands - stayed profitable in financial year 2022 with revenue nearing the Rs 1000 crore mark. 

The company reported a net profit of Rs 19.8 crore in FY22, a 19.5% drop from Rs 24.6 crore reported in FY21, according to data obtained from business intelligence platform Tofler

It's operating revenue more than doubled to Rs 943 crore in FY22 against Rs 460 crore in the previous fiscal. The company earned Rs 932 crore from sale of products while it made Rs 11.5 crore from sale of services.

Advertisement

However, it is important to note that Honasa Consumer made a few changes to its financials for FY21, which are visible in the latest FY22 filing. The company posted an expense of Rs 1,361.2 crore for FY21 due to change in fair valuation of preference shares, which is a non-cash expense.   

The cost is an exceptional item (one-time expense) added into the P&L (profit and loss) statement because of a shareholders agreement’s clause which says that if the company cannot provide an exit to the investors, it will need to provide a buyout. So, when a company follows Indian Accounting Standard (Ind-As) rules, it is required to include the provision as an expense in the statement. 

Honasa Consumer has a portfolio of close to 140 products under the Mamaearth brand, and more than 40 items under The Derma Co. The firm had also previously said that it has a vision of becoming a 'house of brands’. 

Advertisement

Coming to expenses, the company’s expenditure on advertising and promotions grew 120% to Rs 391 crore in FY22 from Rs 178 crore in the fiscal before. Spends on marketing made up more than 40% of the total expenses. 

Honasa Consumer’s employee expense grew 182% to Rs 79 crore in FY21 as the company doubled down on its growth. In the same financial year, the company raised a little over $52 million in its Series F funding led by Sequoia Capital, Sofina Ventures SA, and UAE based India focused fund Evolvence at a valuation of $1.07 billion.

Meanwhile, the company spent Rs 304.7 crore on purchases of stock-in-trade in FY22 against Rs 161 crore in the previous fiscal.

Advertisement
MamaearthHonasa Consumer Pvt. LtdThe Derma CoSequoia CapitalSofina Ventures SAEvolvencestartups

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Mamaearth's parent firm remains profitable for second straight year

Finance

Mamaearth's parent firm remains profitable for second straight year

'Indian gaming industry may rack up $513 mn by CY22 end'

TMT

'Indian gaming industry may rack up $513 mn by CY22 end'

Hitwicket, BattRE raise early stage funding

General

Hitwicket, BattRE raise early stage funding

LeapFrog launches Climate Investment Strategy, appoints new partner

Finance

LeapFrog launches Climate Investment Strategy, appoints new partner

TPG, Matrix-backed Five Star Business' IPO to open on 9 November

Finance

TPG, Matrix-backed Five Star Business' IPO to open on 9 November

GIC, ESR Group form JV for industrial, logistics assets in India

Infrastructure

GIC, ESR Group form JV for industrial, logistics assets in India

Advertisement