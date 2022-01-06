Mainstreet, One Impression raise early funding from founders of Cred, Mamaearth, other angels

Sneaker resale platform Mainstreet Marketplace said it has secured an undisclosed amount in a seed funding round.

ADVERTISEMENT

The round saw participation from Kunal Shah - founder of Cred, Raj Shamani- Entrepreneur, digital content creator, podcaster and investor, Varun Duggirala - founder of Glitch, Rohan Batra- MD , Cravatex Brands, Prashant Iyer, Rohit Raj - founder, Glitch, Bhavisha Dave - founder, Capsul and Keshav Hingorani - entrepreneur.

Mainstreet will deploy the fresh fund to expand its limited edition of sneakers line-up and boost technology adoption to scale the platform.

ADVERTISEMENT

Founded by 22-year-old Vedant Lamba, Mainstreet started as a YouTube channel four years ago. The platform offers brands such as Yeezy, Jordan, Adidas, Nike, Drewhouse, Supreme, among others.

The Mainstreet Marketplace claims to have an exclusive clientele such as Bollywood celebrities like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar.

One Impression

Global influencer marketing platform One Impression has raised personal funds from a pool of investors, entrepreneurs and celebrities.

The strategic investment round saw participation from well-known investors and entrepreneurs such as Karandeep Anand (former VP, head of business products, Meta), co-founders of Vedantu, Varun Alagh (CEO and founder, MamaEarth), Anupam Mittal (CEO, People Group), Rohit M.A (CEO, Cloudnine Hospitals), Ramakant Sharma (co-founder, Livspace) along with 30 other market leaders.

Celebrities such as Olympian Neeraj Chopra, stand-up comedians Zakir Khan and Kanan Gill and lifestyle influencer Masoom Minawala, also participated in the round.

The company will be leveraging the capital to build a solution for both brands and creators, bolster hiring and scale its operations across Indian and global markets.

Other investors who participated in the investment round include entrepreneurs such as Manish Agarwal (CEO, Nazara Games), Ravi Bhushan (Founder, BrightChamps), Akshat Rathee (Founder, Nodwin Gaming), Manish Chowdhary & Karan Chowdhary (Co-Founders, Wow Skin), CoFounders of Shiprocket, Arjun Vaidya (Co-Founder, Dr Vaidya's), Ajay Nair (MD, OML) Venus Dhuria (Co-Founder, AppyHigh), Ishank Joshi (Co-Founder MobAvenue), and Giridhar Malpani (Climber Capital).

Founded by two brothers, Apaksh Gupta and Jivesh Gupta, One Impression is a platform that offers effective solutions for brands to engage with consumers by providing access to high-quality influencers across the entire spectrum, from celebrities to micro-creators.

It helps brands run campaigns in India, and some other countries such as the US, the UAE and Nepal, among others. The company claims to have 6.5 million creators in its base.